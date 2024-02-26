MQS Management LLC Buys New Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,770. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,166.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

See Also

