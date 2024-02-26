MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,958 Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 124.1% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 173.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:SNN traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 132,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,035. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11.
Smith & Nephew Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
