MQS Management LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

MQS Management LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 71,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,781. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

