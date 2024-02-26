MQS Management LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 41.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after buying an additional 959,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $142.03 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.