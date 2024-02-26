MQS Management LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TELUS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TELUS by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 5.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in TELUS by 8.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2793 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.14%.

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.