MQS Management LLC Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 117.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.58.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $309.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,274.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.06 and a 52 week high of $309.86.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.