MQS Management LLC Invests $439,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $219,033,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after buying an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 3,671.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,044,000 after purchasing an additional 267,417 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 236,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SJM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.80. The company had a trading volume of 54,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,149. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,098.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.14 and a 200 day moving average of $125.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

