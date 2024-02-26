MQS Management LLC Invests $448,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth about $1,097,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,657. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. Timken’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

