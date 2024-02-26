MQS Management LLC Invests $555,000 in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 45.46%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

