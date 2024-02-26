MQS Management LLC Invests $584,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $314.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.53. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $318.30.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

