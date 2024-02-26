MQS Management LLC Makes New $490,000 Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 678.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Black Hills stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 25,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,623. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

