MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.0 %

ICE traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.43. 83,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,995. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.39. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,184 shares of company stock worth $22,449,881. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

