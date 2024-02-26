MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX opened at $87.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $64.92 and a 12-month high of $88.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Kirby’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,260.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $256,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,529.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,260.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,972 shares of company stock worth $4,577,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

