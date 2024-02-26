MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,035 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.42. 407,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,019,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

