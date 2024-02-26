MQS Management LLC Purchases New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NKE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.90. 620,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average is $104.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

