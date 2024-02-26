MQS Management LLC Raises Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI opened at $12.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.99.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

