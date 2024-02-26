MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,742 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 223,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,452,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,324 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMO. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

BMO traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

