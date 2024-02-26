Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $110.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.72. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

