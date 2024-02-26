Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after buying an additional 1,473,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after buying an additional 1,380,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.02 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

