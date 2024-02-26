Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $91.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.