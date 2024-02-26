Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $74.91 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

