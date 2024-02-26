Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 131,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $290.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $155.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.