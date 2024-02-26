Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 3,717 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $106.22 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

