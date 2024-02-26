Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $27.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

