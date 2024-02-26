Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,512 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 107,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 44,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.9 %

LULU opened at $462.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $479.47 and its 200 day moving average is $431.61.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.