Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 5,151 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,620 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $132.87 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $134.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.89.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

