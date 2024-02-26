N-able (NYSE:NABL) Shares Gap Down to $13.56

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $13.02. N-able shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 237,654 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NABL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on N-able from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get N-able alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NABL

N-able Price Performance

Institutional Trading of N-able

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in N-able in the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in N-able by 17,180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.