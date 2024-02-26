Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading 10.4% Higher

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 2,512,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,967,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $518.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 989.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 77.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

