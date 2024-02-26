National Bankshares Increases Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$60.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s previous close.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.00.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Down 2.0 %

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

Shares of TSE CAR.UN traded down C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$49.21. The company had a trading volume of 255,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$40.52 and a 12-month high of C$54.60.

(Get Free Report)

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.