National Bankshares Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$13.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC cut shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.20.

CAS stock opened at C$10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$10.25 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.67.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. Cascades’s payout ratio is -63.16%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

