National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $557.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $84.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.02.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 30.21%.
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
