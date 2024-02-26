National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

National Presto Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $557.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $84.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.02.

National Presto Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Presto Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 146,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

