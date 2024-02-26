National Vision (EYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect National Vision to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Vision Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ EYE opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Vision by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

