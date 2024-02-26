Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 77,172 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,234,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,172 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $28,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

