Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $25,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,945,000 after purchasing an additional 166,294 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,517 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $49.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

