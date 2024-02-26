Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $22.31 Million Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $22,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:THO opened at $124.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $124.58.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THO

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.