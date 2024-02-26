Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $23.40 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $23,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,367,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.1 %

WTW opened at $277.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.