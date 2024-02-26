Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $30.11 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Atlassian worth $30,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total value of $1,695,997.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,399,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total value of $1,695,997.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,025 shares in the company, valued at $42,399,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,121,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,036 shares of company stock valued at $65,503,176 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEAM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $204.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.21. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

