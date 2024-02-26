Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,816 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of MSCI worth $21,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in MSCI by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $568.97 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $563.00 and a 200-day moving average of $534.41.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

