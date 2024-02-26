Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $27,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.31.

Shares of Target stock opened at $151.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $172.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

