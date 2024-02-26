Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,032 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699,109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $141.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

