Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.96% of EVERTEC worth $23,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 51.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 319,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 7.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 50.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 92,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 16.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,452,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 202,757 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

EVERTEC Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE EVTC opened at $41.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

