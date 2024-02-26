Navcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $30,387.93 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00149072 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00039032 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020975 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005990 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001935 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

