nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) versus Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Critical Analysis

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of nCino shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Splunk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

nCino has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Splunk has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $408.32 million 8.26 -$102.72 million ($0.58) -51.41 Splunk $3.98 billion 6.58 -$277.86 million $0.42 370.36

This table compares nCino and Splunk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

nCino has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Splunk. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Splunk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and Splunk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -14.01% -1.15% -0.91% Splunk 2.66% -689.21% 3.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for nCino and Splunk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 1 5 6 0 2.42 Splunk 0 23 5 0 2.18

nCino presently has a consensus price target of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 16.03%. Splunk has a consensus price target of $135.31, indicating a potential downside of 13.01%. Given nCino’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe nCino is more favorable than Splunk.

Summary

nCino beats Splunk on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a suite of products that enables loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, settlement agents, and others to engage in the homeownership process from internet-enabled device. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through sales team comprising business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience. It also provides application programming interfaces, software development kits, and other interfaces that enables its network of third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content, including pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible user interface components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods that configures and extends its solutions to accommodate specific use cases. In addition, the company offers adoption and implementation, education, and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

