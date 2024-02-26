Needham & Company LLC Raises Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target to $82.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENOV. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. Enovis has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -103.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

