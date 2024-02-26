NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEO. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

