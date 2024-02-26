Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

Shares of NEON stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Neonode has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $8.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEON. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Neonode by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neonode in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Neonode by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neonode by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Neonode in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

