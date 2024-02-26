Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) and Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bitcoin Depot and Netcapital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75 Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitcoin Depot presently has a consensus target price of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 159.53%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Netcapital.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netcapital has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Netcapital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot N/A N/A -$1.73 million N/A N/A Netcapital $8.49 million 0.25 $2.95 million $0.47 0.32

Netcapital has higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Netcapital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot N/A -2,218.71% -13.30% Netcapital 28.60% 6.91% 6.03%

Summary

Netcapital beats Bitcoin Depot on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

