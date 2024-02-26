Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $553.33.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $583.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.13. Netflix has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $597.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.