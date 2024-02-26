Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.85, for a total value of $4,990,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $583.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $252.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $597.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $523.66 and a 200-day moving average of $458.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

