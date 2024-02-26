Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Shares Sold by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter worth $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of NYSE NBXG traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 11.77. 107,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,247. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of 10.74. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of 9.31 and a 1-year high of 11.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

